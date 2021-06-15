Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Up 56.1% in May

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the May 13th total of 196,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarena International stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

