Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Update

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the May 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TGT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.63. 160,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,476. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45. Target has a 12-month low of $115.23 and a 12-month high of $236.80.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.