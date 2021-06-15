Target (TGT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

6/8/2021 – Target was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/25/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $211.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $170.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2021 – Target had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Target is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Target stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.19. The stock had a trading volume of 89,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,476. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $115.23 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

