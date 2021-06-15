Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tautachrome stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,603,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,853,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Tautachrome has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
