Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tautachrome stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,603,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,853,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Tautachrome has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Tautachrome alerts:

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is also involved in the KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tautachrome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tautachrome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.