Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $38.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $975.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

