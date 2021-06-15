TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

