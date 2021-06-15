TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 3,057 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

