TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 133 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

