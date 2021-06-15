TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 324,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 930,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,229,000 after purchasing an additional 199,671 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

