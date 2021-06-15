TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 519 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

