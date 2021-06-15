TD Securities Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$41.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Finning International stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13. Finning International has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

