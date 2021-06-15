Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,235 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

