Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.