Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,749 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

