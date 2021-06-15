Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AutoNation by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AutoNation by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.