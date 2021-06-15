Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 212,568 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 212,568 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gevo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $59,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

GEVO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.