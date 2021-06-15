TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.66% of TEGNA worth $27,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.