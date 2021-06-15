Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 13th total of 383,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of TRC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,401. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 million, a P/E ratio of -517.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
