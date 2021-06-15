Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 13th total of 383,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of TRC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,401. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Tejon Ranch has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 million, a P/E ratio of -517.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

