Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of NYSE THW opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92.
About Tekla World Healthcare Fund
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.