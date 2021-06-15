Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

