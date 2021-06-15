Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TVE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. 2,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

