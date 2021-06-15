Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 58.0% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

