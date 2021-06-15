Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

