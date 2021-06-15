Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 845,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

