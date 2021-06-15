Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,328,000 after purchasing an additional 85,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

