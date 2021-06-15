Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.49 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

