Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $922,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,442 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

NYSE:BNS opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.