Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THLLY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

