The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-200 million.

SKIN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. 36,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,371. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

