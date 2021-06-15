The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

