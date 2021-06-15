The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

CQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

