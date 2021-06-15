The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 58.7% in May

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

The Graystone Co Inc engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. Its projects include Gorilla, Graystone II, and Graystone III located in Loreto and Amazonas, Peru. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

