The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 58.7% in May

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
The Graystone Company Profile
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.