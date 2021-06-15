The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. 132,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,668. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

