The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

