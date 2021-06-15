The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 12,085 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rimini Street stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $587.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

