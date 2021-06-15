The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 10,565 X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of X4 Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XFOR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

