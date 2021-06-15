The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $76,000 Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

