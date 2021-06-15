The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ACES opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57.

