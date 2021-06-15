The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,461,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

