The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $19,084,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $9,779,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 255.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 823,693 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

