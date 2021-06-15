The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

