The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $55,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

