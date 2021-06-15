The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Justin T. Binns Sells 1,744 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.63.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.