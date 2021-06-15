The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $272.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,319. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

