The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Trimmed by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. The Timken makes up approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 730.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. 5,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

