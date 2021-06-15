The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.