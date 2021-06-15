The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Toro were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

The Toro stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

