The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares to Split on Thursday, June 17th

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $601.56 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.56.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,748,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,080 shares of company stock worth $82,680,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

