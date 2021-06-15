The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

