Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

THR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a PE ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

