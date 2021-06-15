TheStreet Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $952,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,881.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,166. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

