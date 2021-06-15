TheStreet Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $952,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,881.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,955 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,166. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.